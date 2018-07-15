France Win The World Cup And Emmanuel Macron Is Absolutely Loving It

France have won the World Cup and the country’s president has made no attempt to conceal his joy.
Emmanuel Macron, elected last year with two-thirds of the vote, was captured celebrating in this spectacular picture as France beat Croatia 4-2 to win their second title.
Social media seized on the shot.
Here are some of the other pictures that summed up the Macron mood during the game, with Croatia’s President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic sat close by.
After the game, US President Donald Trump, heading to Finland for talks with Vladimir Putin, tweeted his congratulations to the Russian President and Russia for putting on a “truly great” World Cup.
Putin was watching the game alongside Macron and Fifa president Gianni Infantino.
As the heavens opened in Moscow, only Putin appeared to have been afforded an umbrella to shield himself from the downpour.
Not that Macron appeared to care much about the soaking.
It was a game that seemed to have been marked by iconic imagery.
Pussy Riot claimed responsibility for the four pitch invaders who disrupted the final just after Croatia’s goalkeeper saved a Kylian Mbappe shot in the 51st minute.
The women of Pussy Riot, a Russian punk rock group, rose to global prominence with their daring outdoor performances critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2012 that sent two members to prison for nearly two years.
Before being hauled away, one woman managed to reach the centre of the field and share a double high-five with France forward Kylian Mbappe, who had a shot saved a minute earlier.
“Hello everyone from the Luzhniki field, it’s great here,” the group said on Twitter, and released a statement calling for the freeing of political prisoners, an end to “illegal arrests” of protesters and to “allow political competition” in Russia.