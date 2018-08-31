Frank Field May Trigger By-Election After His Shock Resignation Of Labour Whip

Frank Field has said he may trigger by-election after dramatically resigning the Labour whip over anti-Semitism and bullying rows engulfing Jeremy Corbyn’s party.

The veteran Birkenhead MP sent shockwaves through Westminster on Thursday when he revealed he would no longer represent the party in Parliament because he felt Corbyn had become “a force for anti-Semitism” in the country.

Now the 76-year-old has said he is weighing up whether to quit the Commons and fight a by-election in the Merseyside seat he has held since 1979.

Field went on to say that if the voters reject his bid for re-election, it would be a “noble way to go”.

It comes as speculation swirls over whether other Labour MPs could follow suit and walk, and as chief whip Nick Brown tells Field he cannot be a card-carrying Labour member while refusing to be a member of the Parliamentary Labour Party.

Field told The Times he was “obviously thinking about” a by-election and had to “consider options”.

He said: “I want to stand as the Labour candidate for Birkenhead but, if not, I will stand as the independent Labour candidate – and if the electorate doesn’t want me then that is a very noble way to go.”

Corbyn loyalists rounded on Field after the news emerged late on Thursday, stating that, after Field lost a no-confidence vote in his local party, he had jumped before he was pushed.

Others, including shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon and Liverpool Walton MP Dan Carden, demanded Field move to trigger a by-election.