The actor was best known for playing Billy Williams on the ITV soap between 1995 and 1997.

Former Coronation Street star Frank Mills has died at the age of 93.

Shutterstock Frank Mills pictured with former Coronation Street co-star, the late Betty Driver

Frank died back on 11 February, with his death having now been publicly announced in an obituary in local paper the Maldon Standard.

It described him as a “much loved father to Paula and Ruth, grandad to Amy, Phil and Lizi, and great grandad to Kara and Jack”.

His funeral will take place on 8 March and will be a private event due to the current Covid-19 restrictions.

“A full memorial service [is] planned for later in the year as a celebration of Frank’s life,” the obituary added.