This 'Frankenstein' Hip Mobility Exercise Isn't Just For Halloween ― It Strengthens Your Joints For The Future Too

A few months ago, I realised I’d made a common mistake: I thought my weak hips were ‘tight’ instead, and misguidedly tried stretching them instead of strengthening them.

Having added more lunges, squats, and variations into my routine since, though, I’ve definitely noticed a change in how balanced and stable the joints are.

That’s helped to give me fewer running injuries and improved my form in other exercises too. But recently another zombie-like exercise called the Frankenstien walk has made its way into my workouts.

The move, which is also known as a toe touch walk, “works your hips, quads, and hamstrings” while increasing your range of motion, health information site Healthline says.

How does it work?

Start with your arms straight out in front of you (like a zombie), and make sure your palms are facing down.

Walk forward, swinging one straightened leg up so that it creates a right angle with your body. The top of your toes should be close to your palm.

Lower that leg and do the same movement with the other, continuing for a minute. You can turn around if you run out of space.

“Once you feel comfortable, do the exercise by reaching your arm out to touch your opposite foot, extending your other arm behind you,” Healthline says.

Speak to your doctor before trying the exercise if you have an injury, pain, or have undergone surgery.

Why is it important to strengthen your hips?

A review of studies found that hip strengthening exercises can help to relieve lower back pain, and may relieve hip pain (though you should speak to your doctor before doing any hip exercises if you have significant hip pain or have had a hip procedure).

Strong hips may help to alleviate knee pain too.

NRG Sports Therapy writes: “With poor hip mobility can come poor movement, poor posture and inhibited muscles ― all of which can lead to injury and distress.”