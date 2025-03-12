Frankie Bridge Responds To Bizarre Backlash Over Her Kid-Free Holiday

via Associated Press Frankie Bridge poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Wicked' on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in London. (Photo by Millie Turner/Invision/AP)

Frankie Bridge has hit back after trolls lambasted her for daring to go on holiday without her husband and kids. (I know, what a ridiculous world we live in.)

The singer spoke to BBC Radio 4′s Woman’s Hour about her experience with keyboard warriors after she recently went away on holiday with her best friend.

“I don’t often look at comments and actually it was my friend that had had a look at them, and everyone had so much to say about me going away without my husband and my kids,” said the former Saturdays star.

Frankie, 36, is married to former footballer Wayne Bridge, 44, and they have two sons together, Parker and Carter.

The singer said some of the (quite frankly ludicrous) comments ranged from people telling her that she was “selfish” and “the worst parent” to asking “how does my husband feel about me going away on my own?” and “how could I leave the kids?”.

“And they didn’t hurt, but it just annoyed me that we’re still, in 2025, making women feel bad for putting themselves first,” she said.

In a post shared on her Instagram page marking International Women’s Day, Frankie defended her reasons for going away, saying she needed a break as she’d started her own business and “forgot to look after myself in the process”.

“Trust me the guilt of leaving my family was there before anyone reminded me it should be,” she wrote.

“But miraculously, once I was laying in the sun, in the knowledge that my kids were absolutely fine with their Dad and my company wasn’t falling apart around me, I relaxed and realised I deserved it!”

Discussing the response to her holiday with Radio 4, Frankie said society has been “swept up in this old narrative that women stay in one lane and men stay in the other – and that’s just not the case anymore”.

The singer also pointed to the very real double standards that women – especially mothers – face in comparison to men.

When Wayne, her husband, went away snowboarding and to Ibiza without the children, she said not one person made a negative comment or asked him how his family felt about the holiday.

Speaking to Hits Radio Breakfast Show recently, the singer detailed how her husband, who is retired, also gets heaps of praise for doing his fare share of the childcare.

“My husband is retired and let me tell you everyone thinks he’s a hero! And he is great – he does school drop off, rings the mums to organise play dates – but I’m still doing all the admin… they’ve got PE today, they need a packed lunch, it’s this person’s party and I’ve got them a present,” she said.

“But why does he get applauded for all the things that I do every day as well?”