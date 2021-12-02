Frankie Bridge Stuns I'm A Celebrity Campmates With Cheeky Bum Cast Admission

Frankie Bridge in the I'm A Celebrity castle ITV/Shutterstock

The former Saturdays singer has revealed she once got her husband Wayne a “cast of her arse” as a gift.

Frankie left her campmates stunned when she made the admission to the group during Wednesday night’s episode.

“I got Wayne a cast of my arse. He used to say it as a joke, back when he was playing football,” she told her fellow stars.

“What do you buy someone who has everything? He always used to be like, ‘I just want a cast of your arse…’ so one year I was like, ‘Fine that’s what you’re getting’.

“So I took my two best mates and you literally have to bend over and this guy literally has to slap all of this stuff on.

“I was literally having to bend over... It’s like papier-mâché... slapping it all on.”

Naughty Boy reacting to bum chat is everything! #ImACeleb 🍑 pic.twitter.com/XAJgcftoOA — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 1, 2021

Frankie then revealed they have it displayed on a wall at home, but was quick to insist it’s “not like in the main part of the house, it’s upstairs”.

She added: “I forget sometimes and I remember I was doing a Zoom or something and everyone online was like, ‘Is that your bum in the background?’ And I was like ‘Urmm…’.”

Later in the Bush Telegraph, Simon Gregson joked: “I think my wife would like a cast of my bum as a present… How I’ve never won rear of the year. It still flabbergasts me to this day.”

Frankie’s husband Wayne later tweeted a picture of said cast from her Twitter account, which we’re not sure will be staying up there once she leaves the castle.

“Well… she doesn’t disappoint,” he added.

Frankie: “What would you like for Christmas?”

Wayne: “A cast of your arse”



Well… she doesn’t disappoint 🍑😂#ImACeleb @imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/JIEwbYLNlp — Frankie Bridge (@FrankieBridge) December 1, 2021