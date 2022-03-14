Frankie Bridge Undergoes Procedure To Have Unusual I'm A Celebrity Item Removed From Her Ear

Frankie Bridge took part in last year's I'm A Celebrity via PA Features Archive/Press Association Images

Frankie Bridge has revealed she walked away from I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! with more than just memories of her time in the castle.

The Loose Women star admitted she only recently had an unusual item removed from her ear, four months after appearing on the ITV reality show.

Frankie – a former member of The Saturdays – had a piece of what she believes to be an egg shell lodged in her ear canal and underwent a medical procedure to have it taken out last week.

She revealed during an Instagram Q&A: “I actually had what we think was a bit of egg shell [sucked] out of my ear last week that had embedded itself in my ear canal.

“I see it as a badge of honour.”

Frankie took part in a number of Bushtucker Trials while on the show ITV/Shutterstock

Frankie reached the final of I’m A Celebrity in December, finishing in third place behind Coronation Street star Simon Gregson and eventual winner, former Emmerdale actor Danny Miller.

It was the second series to air from Gwyrch Castle in Wales rather than its usual home in the Australian outback due to travel restrictions relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, ITV confirmed the show will be going back to its roots for this year’s series.