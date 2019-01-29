NEWS

“French Spiderman” Climbs Building In Manila, Gets Arrested

Climber Alain Robert, a.k.a the French Spiderman, drew a crowd and the police’s attention in Manila on Tuesday. The free climber scaled the 47-storey GT building, causing concerned and surprised crowds to gather on the street and at their office windows. Robert has scaled over 120 skyscrapers including the Burj Khalifa, the Eiffel Tower and the Sydney Opera House. He was arrested once he had finished his climb in Manila and came back down to the street level.

More Videos

All You Need To Know For Tuesday’s Brexit Vote
All You Need To Know For Tuesday’s Brexit Vote
UK Jews Turn To Germany As Brexit Fears Mount
UK Jews Turn To Germany As Brexit Fears Mount
Brazen Art Thief Strolls Out Of Gallery With
Brazen Art Thief Strolls Out Of Gallery With
Mass Fish Death In Australia’s Record-Breaking
Mass Fish Death In Australia’s Record-Breaking
Speedboat Killer Jack Shepherd Jailed In Georgia
Speedboat Killer Jack Shepherd Jailed In Georgia

Conversations