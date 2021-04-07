The cast of Friday Night Dinner have paid their respects to co-star Paul Ritter, who died this week at the age of 54. Paul – best known for his portrayal of Martin Goodman in the Channel 4 comedy, as well as his recent performance in the drama Chernobyl – died on Monday night, after suffering from a brain tumour. Since then, his “heartbroken” on-screen family have been paying their respects. Tamsin Greig shared a photo of herself and Paul on Instagram, writing: “Paul Ritter, You’ll be missed you beautifully, talented man. “My thoughts and prayers are with your family and all the Friday Night Dinner cast!”

Paul’s on-screen son Tom Rosenthal shared his memories of working with the late actor in an interview with the BBC, recalling: “Me and Simon [Bird] play the brothers, and would we have two or three lines a scene, and we’d always get our lines wrong, and [Paul would] come in and know every single line. “He would barely ever make mistakes, he was just so dedicated and professional.” Tom continued: “And [he was] really gracious to me. [Friday Night Dinner] was my first job, and he always made me feel very welcome. And whilst his talent was extremely intimidating, as a person, he really wasn’t. “And the amount of stuff we put him through on Friday Night Dinner is so humiliating and debasing! He’d have to have no shirt on half the time or covering himself in ketchup, and he just never complained, he was the ultimate professional, and a hilarious performer. He’s just gone too soon, and it’s very sad.”

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Friday Night Dinner stars Paul Ritter, Tom Rosenthal, Simon Bird and Tamsin Greig

Paul and the rest of the Friday Night Dinner cast recently completed filming on a retrospective special, in honour of the show’s 10th anniversary, which will air on Channel 4 later this year. The show’s creator Robert Popper previously wrote on Twitter: “Devastated at this terribly sad news. Paul was a lovely, wonderful human being. Kind, funny, super caring and the greatest actor I ever worked with.”

Devastated at this terribly sad news. Paul was a lovely, wonderful human being. Kind, funny, super caring and the greatest actor I ever worked with x https://t.co/yD6QpHEeo8 — Robert Popper (@robertpopper) April 6, 2021