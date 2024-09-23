Friends Creators Set The Record Straight On Reboot Speculation

The creators of Friends have made it clear they have precisely zero intentions of rebooting the show.
Since Friends went off the air 20 years ago, there’ve constantly been rumours about a potential revival of the show, which even its original cast have weighed in on in the past.
In a new interview with People magazine to commemorate Friends’ 30th anniversary, Marta Kauffman revealed she receives pitches “all the time” about what a reboot of the award-winning sitcom could look like.
“Everybody has a great idea, and the great idea is: their kids, grown up, doing a Friends show,” she explained.
Now, we know what you’re thinking… who wants to watch a sitcom about a load of teenagers? But it’s perhaps worth keeping in mind that Monica and Chandler’s twins would now be 20 years old, while Ross and Rachel’s daughter would be a couple of years older.
Ross’ eldest son Ben, meanwhile, would now be almost 30, making him older than the central characters when Friends first started airing.
Co-creator David Crane insisted that the show would not be happening under his watch, though, telling People simply: “Oh, no. No, no, no.”
Friends’ big anniversary has led plenty of fans to get nostalgic, with tidbits about the show still being unearthed today, including the divisive storyline that even the central cast were never on board with and iconic storylines that were inspired by real-life incidents.
Next month almost marks a far less celebratory anniversary for Friends, as it’s one year since the death of Matthew Perry, best remembered for his performance as Chandler Bing in all 10 seasons of the hit show.