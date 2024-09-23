Friends Creators Set The Record Straight On Reboot Speculation

The cast of Friends pictured together in 1994 NBC via Getty Images

The creators of Friends have made it clear they have precisely zero intentions of rebooting the show.

Since Friends went off the air 20 years ago, there’ve constantly been rumours about a potential revival of the show, which even its original cast have weighed in on in the past.

In a new interview with People magazine to commemorate Friends’ 30th anniversary, Marta Kauffman revealed she receives pitches “all the time” about what a reboot of the award-winning sitcom could look like.

“Everybody has a great idea, and the great idea is: their kids, grown up, doing a Friends show,” she explained.

Now, we know what you’re thinking… who wants to watch a sitcom about a load of teenagers? But it’s perhaps worth keeping in mind that Monica and Chandler’s twins would now be 20 years old, while Ross and Rachel’s daughter would be a couple of years older.

Ross’ eldest son Ben, meanwhile, would now be almost 30, making him older than the central characters when Friends first started airing.

Co-creator David Crane insisted that the show would not be happening under his watch, though, telling People simply: “Oh, no. No, no, no.”

Marta Kauffman and David Crane pictured together in 2018 via Associated Press