The biggest event for ‘Friends’ superfans in the UK is back, and it’s bigger than ever.

Comedy Central has announced that there will be yet another FriendsFest tour this summer, allowing fans the chance to kick back in a recreation of Monica’s apartment, cross the corridor to Joey and Chandler’s and even dance around a fountain like in the show’s iconic opening titles.

In addition to this, FriendsFest organisers have revealed that for the first time there’ll be a full-scale replica of Ross’s apartment, meaning devoted ‘Friends’ fans will have the opportunity to recreate one of the series’ most hilarious moments. Yes, we’re talking about…