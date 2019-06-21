Former Friends star Lauren Tom has revealed she was given a rather tough ride by the show’s die-hard fans during her time playing Julie. In series two, Lauren began Ross Geller’s love interest, who served as one of the first roadblocks in Ross and Rachel getting together.

NBC via Getty Images Lauren as seen in the second series of Friends

Despite recalling that her character was the “nicest person on the planet” to The Today Show, Lauren said that she wasn’t exactly well-received by the studio audience that turned up to watch the episode being filmed live. “I wasn’t prepared for the amount of venom I was about to receive in a live audience where they actually booed my character,” she admitted. “Of course, I was trying very hard not to get my feelings hurt. So I had to get used to that. “But I did understand intellectually that, you know, the audience was meant to be rooting for Rachel. Even I was rooting for Rachel, on some level, ’cos I was a fan of the show.”

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images Lauren pictured earlier this year