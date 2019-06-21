Former Friends star Lauren Tom has revealed she was given a rather tough ride by the show’s die-hard fans during her time playing Julie.
In series two, Lauren began Ross Geller’s love interest, who served as one of the first roadblocks in Ross and Rachel getting together.
Despite recalling that her character was the “nicest person on the planet” to The Today Show, Lauren said that she wasn’t exactly well-received by the studio audience that turned up to watch the episode being filmed live.
“I wasn’t prepared for the amount of venom I was about to receive in a live audience where they actually booed my character,” she admitted. “Of course, I was trying very hard not to get my feelings hurt. So I had to get used to that.
“But I did understand intellectually that, you know, the audience was meant to be rooting for Rachel. Even I was rooting for Rachel, on some level, ’cos I was a fan of the show.”
However, Lauren isn’t the only Friends guest star who had a difficult time of things.
During an interview last year, Hollywood legend Kathleen Turner recalled the “unwelcoming” atmosphere on set when she played Chandler’s dad, Charles Bing, which she put down to the “cliquey” cast.
Alexandra Holden, who played Ross’ student-turned-girlfriend Elizabeth, also admitted an uncomfortable note she was given before landing the part, after being encouraged by producers to ‘come in looking as hot as possible’.”
Although it’s been off the air for 15 years, Friends has garnered a whole new legion of fans in recent times, after finding a new home on Netflix.