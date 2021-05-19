Friends fans have been given their first look at the much-anticipated reunion, with the first picture of the cast back on set. People magazine have obtained an exclusive image of Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow sat on the couch in Monica’s living room. And it looks like the gang will be recreating one of the US sitcom’s most iconic moments ever during the unscripted special, as the publication claims they will be playing the epic trivia game from season four, which saw Joey and Chandler win Monica and Rachel’s apartment.

NBC via Getty Images The Friends gang playing the original game during The One With The Embryos

Another image shows them with David Schwimmer sat down for a read-through, as there will also be a table read of The One with The Jellyfish. According to the publication, the TV special will also see Joey and Chandler’s apartment recreated, as well as the Central Perk set. Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller, said she was “flooded with 10 years of irreplaceable memories” as she stepped back onto the iconic sets.

Speaking of reuniting to film the special, Matt LeBlanc – aka Joey Tribbiani – said: “It’s funny, when we do get together, it’s like no time has passed. We pick up right where we left off.” The reunion – which debuts in the US next Thursday – marks the first time since the show wrapped in 2004 that all six of the main cast have been in the same room together in front of the cameras. Watch a video of them talking to People about their special friendships below...

Last week, it was announced that the cast will be joined by a host of special guests, including James Michael Tyler and Maggie Wheeler – better known as Gunther and Janice. Joining them will be Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles (who played Monica and Ross’ parents, Jack and Judy Geller), Reese Witherspoon (who co-starred as Rachel’s sister in two episodes of the sitcom) and Tom Selleck (who played Monica’s love interest, Richard). Also appearing in the show will be a string of famous Friends fans, who include Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Malala Yousafzai, James Corden, Justin Bieber and Cindy Crawford. The Friends reunion will be available to stream on HBO Max in the US from 27 May, exactly a year after it was supposed to launch, before the pandemic scuppered plans to begin production. It’s still not clear exactly when or how British fans will be able to watch, but HBO productions typically come to Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.