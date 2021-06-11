The Friends reunion has broken a record for Sky One, becoming its most-watched show ever. Some 5.3 million viewers tuned in to watch Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry reunite on screen for the first time since the hit sitcom ended in 2004. The one-off special has also become Sky’s most watched show across live, recorded and downloaded viewing in the last two years.

Terence Patrick/HBO The cast of Friends during the reunion

It is second only to the final series of Game of Thrones for the biggest audience across Sky’s portfolio of entertainment channels. Friends: The Reunion has also been available to watch on streaming service NOW, where it has been among its most popular shows. The show debuted on both sides of the Atlantic on 27 May and saw the cast reminiscing about their 10 years on the show.