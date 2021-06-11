The Friends reunion has broken a record for Sky One, becoming its most-watched show ever.
Some 5.3 million viewers tuned in to watch Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry reunite on screen for the first time since the hit sitcom ended in 2004.
The one-off special has also become Sky’s most watched show across live, recorded and downloaded viewing in the last two years.
It is second only to the final series of Game of Thrones for the biggest audience across Sky’s portfolio of entertainment channels.
Friends: The Reunion has also been available to watch on streaming service NOW, where it has been among its most popular shows.
The show debuted on both sides of the Atlantic on 27 May and saw the cast reminiscing about their 10 years on the show.
There were a number of revelations and surprises during the episode, including Lisa’s Smelly Cat duet with Lady Gaga and David’s admission that life nearly imitated art for him and Jennifer.
A number of guest stars including James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Christina Pickles and Elliot Gould shared their special memories of the show, while there were also appearances from A-list fans including Justin Bieber, BTS, David Beckham and Malala Yousafzai.
Friends: The Reunion is still available to stream on NOW.
