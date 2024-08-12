From Doctor Who To Castles, Here’s How We’re Doing Funerals Differently Now

Unsplash Unsplash

Co-Op Funeralcare have released a new report looking at funeral trends over the past five years and, if their stats are anything to go by, we are having a lot more fun than ever before with our final farewells.

The research, commissioned by the member-owned organisation, found that an estimated 38 million people in the UK believe funerals are becoming more of a ‘celebration of life’ rather than a time of reflection, showing a 10% rise from a previous study by the funeral provider in 2019.

Advertisement

In this trend of stepping away from tradition, the directors also reported that people are looking for more personalised ceremonies that better represent the person that’s passed.

This means that they have had requests for non-traditional funeral venues such as Hampton Court Palace, betting shops, castles, London buses and even angling clubs.

Additionally, the funeral experts highlighted that more people are opting for themed funerals, with some of the most popular themes including Doctor Who, Lego and glittered coffins.

Some traditions haven’t changed, though

Of course, not everything can change and according to Co-Op Funeralcare, sentimental items in coffins are still a very common thing for loved ones to do to honour their passed loved ones.

Advertisement

10 most common coffin keepsakes

Photographs Letters Toys Cards Teddy bears Football tops Flowers Pictures/Drawings Ashes Pet-related items

Paul Elliott, one half of the much-loved duo the Chuckle Brothers, certainly has direct experience of this through his brother Barry, who sadly passed away in 2018, and whose funeral took place at Rotherham United Football Club, of which he was an honorary life president.

Paul said: “It’s always very sad when you lose someone but, as Co-op Funeralcare’s report shows, a funeral doesn’t have to be a sad day.

“When my brother Barry died, the venue for his funeral was the home of Rotherham United FC, at New York Stadium, and while the day was obviously an upsetting time, being able to incorporate a location that meant so much to him during his life was really special.