Disney has unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming Frozen sequel, and it’s a pretty intense watch.
The first-look clip does not give away much of the plot, but it does show sisters Anna and Elsa embarking on what look like some fairly epic quests.
While Elsa is seen shedding her royal clothes as she uses her ice powers to try and cross a choppy sea, she’s later joined by Anna, Kristoff and Olaf the Snowman (not to mention Sven, the reindeer) as they look out over a scenic horizon from a hilltop.
However, with no dialogue to go off, there’s little other information about what’s in store for the characters first time around.
Frozen 2 will see the return of the first film’s cast, which includes Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad, while Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K Brown are reportedly voicing new characters, the former of which we may get the briefest of glimpses at in the newly-released trailer.
Directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee will also be returning for the sequel, as will songwriters Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who penned the music in the first film, including the Oscar-winning Let It Go.
The original Frozen film proved to be a huge success for Disney after its release in 2013, picking up two Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song, for Let It Go, performed by Idina Menzel.
Frozen eventually went on to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time, as well as the highest-grossing film with a female director, until it was surpassed by Wonder Woman.
A musical theatre production based on the film opened on Broadway in 2018, and was nominated for three Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
When the sequel was first confirmed, many fans began the social media campaign #GiveElsaAGirlfriend, encouraging Disney to make Elsa their first openly LGBTQ+ character, which got the support of Idina Menzel.
Frozen 2 is slated for release on 22 November 2019.