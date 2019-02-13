Disney has unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming Frozen sequel, and it’s a pretty intense watch. The first-look clip does not give away much of the plot, but it does show sisters Anna and Elsa embarking on what look like some fairly epic quests. While Elsa is seen shedding her royal clothes as she uses her ice powers to try and cross a choppy sea, she’s later joined by Anna, Kristoff and Olaf the Snowman (not to mention Sven, the reindeer) as they look out over a scenic horizon from a hilltop.

Disney The closing shot of the Frozen 2 trailer

However, with no dialogue to go off, there’s little other information about what’s in store for the characters first time around. Frozen 2 will see the return of the first film’s cast, which includes Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad, while Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K Brown are reportedly voicing new characters, the former of which we may get the briefest of glimpses at in the newly-released trailer.

Disney A new addition to the Frozen franchise, probably played by Evan Rachel Wood