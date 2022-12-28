Life
Womensex and relationships MenMarriagefunny tweets

50 Of The Funniest Marriage Tweets Of 2022

"Car trips with my wife are great ‘cause I get to listen to 10 seconds each of 400 songs she hates."

Relationships Reporter, HuffPost

Carlos Barquero via Getty Images

Week after week, the spouses of Twitter deliver some of the most hilarious and relatable quips about the ups and downs of married life.

As 2022 is coming to a close, we wanted to take a moment to highlight some of the marriage tweets that really cracked us up this year. With so much comedic gold, it was tough to narrow down our list. In no particular order, here are 50 of our favourites.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction