Stop What You're Doing And Read The Funniest Posts From Parents This Week (March 8-14)

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents post about them in the funniest ways.
Every week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents across social media platforms like X, Threads and Bluesky to spread the joy.
Scroll down to read the latest batch:
My son found me crying in the kitchen, wrapped his arms around me and whispered, is it because you’re fat ? Now I’m crying for two reasons.— Clare (@Clarabell045788) March 10, 2025
My two-year-old woke us all up at 3am and then just told me, “stop doing your face” so things are going well here— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) March 13, 2025
Today my kids came to the conclusion I was older than them. I asked them to guess my age and they said 10. Exactly son. Come correct! pic.twitter.com/wglrjv29Q0— Knight (@knightsglow) March 12, 2025
When I try to swear less in front of my kids pic.twitter.com/E22eG6oms8— meghan (@deloisivete) March 13, 2025
My daughter told me that she loves animals, but not enough to not eat meat— Katie D (@KatieDeal99) March 12, 2025
Just used a burp cloth as my own personal napkin for dinner. Parenthood is going really well.— Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) March 12, 2025
My kid: Mom.— One Awkward Mom (@oneawkwardmom) March 12, 2025
Me: Yeah?
Kid. Mom.
Me: Yeah honey.
Kid: … Mom.
Me: Yes??
Kid: Mom.
ME: WHAT?!?
Kid: .… that’s not a kind way to speak to someone.
*tells my kids to do something*— Hollie Harris (@allholls) March 13, 2025
Kids: Ugh, stop reminding us. We know! You've told us a hundred times!
*later, asks kids if they did what I asked*
Kids: You never told us to do that.
10 yr old: Where do babies come from— Tracie Breaux (@traciebreaux) March 12, 2025
Me: I’ll tell you in a few years
10 yr old: Hey, who ate my ice cream
Me: When a man and a woman…
My MIL asked when I was making her another grandchild so I dropped my daughter off with her tap shoes and recorder.— I Hide From My Kids (@IHideFromMyKids) March 8, 2025
My kids unravel toilet paper like they’re giving the big wheel a mighty spin on The Price is Right.— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) March 11, 2025