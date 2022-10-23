Parents
The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

"My 2yo discovered pockets and is now competing with the squirrels to store more acorns before winter."

Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. To that end, every week we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch

