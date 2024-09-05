The Terrifying Reason Hitting Your 'Funny Bone' Hurts So Bad

Carol Yepes via Getty Images

Nothing humbles me more than hitting that super-sensitive area of the elbow some sadist decided to nickname “the funny bone.”

But it wasn’t until I watched a video from TikTok user Unty Tan that I learned the area has a special anatomical status, too.

In the clip, the user recounted a time another TikToker hit her elbow on a door knob, only to “pass out and hit her head” in her car soon after.

“It’s called a vasovagal reaction,” the poster learned, explaining that this is your body overreacting”, and that “the funny bone has a nerve that causes your brain and the nerves in your arm to disconnect, which causes your body to say, ‘oh my God, what’s going on?’”.

Is that true?

Pretty much.

The National Osteoporosis Foundation of South Africa shared that the so-called “funny bone” is neither a laughing matter nor a bone ― it’s actually an ulnar nerve that runs from the back of your neck to your hand.

This nerve usually lies quite deep under your skin, but when it hits the elbow, the ulnar nerve runs through an area called the cubital tunnel which leaves it far more exposed.

So, “when you hit your funny bone, you’re actually hitting the nerve against the bone and compressing it,” the foundation says.

This “can temporarily stop the nerve’s connection to the brain,” leading to dizziness and even fainting.

Doctors at Healthcare company GoodRx wrote an article on the subject of vasovagal syncope, saying it happens to about half of people over their lifetimes.

It happens when the vagus nerve is overstimulated, they say; its symptoms are lightheadedness, nausea, ringing in the ears, tunnel vision, sweating, and clamminess.

This can be caused by hitting your “funny bone” too, they say.

Is it dangerous?

Usually, no.

“Most of the time, vasovagal symptoms won’t cause you to faint. But you may feel weak, nauseated, and clammy. Usually, you’ll have time to get yourself into a safer position before the symptoms become severe,” GoodRx writes.

However “for some people it can lead to serious falls and injuries.”

It is more likely to affect kids and younger adults, Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre shared.

Lying down the second you feel faint and avoiding potential triggers, like hot places and standing for too long, can help; for most people, the condition is safe, and you can decrease your risk by drinking water and maintaining healthy salt levels.

However if it’s an ongoing problem you should speak to your doctor, as “some people may need medicine or even a heart pacemaker,” Cedars-Sinai says.