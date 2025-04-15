Kids may say the darndest things, but parents post about them in the funniest ways.
Every week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents across social media platforms like X, Threads and Bluesky to spread the joy.
Scroll down to read the latest batch:
My daughters' school emailed the parents to announce that this afternoon's kindness club meeting was cancelled. My son has now taken to saying, "THE KINDNESS CLUB IS CANCELLED" whenever someone says anything mildly rude.— 🥕Haley Stewart🥕 (@HaleyCarrots) April 9, 2025
Me to my 4 year old after my 2 year old kicks him in the face https://t.co/SM122Ctrs4— Joe Bernstein (@Bernstein) April 9, 2025
My daughter said she likes lying because it makes her heart beat fast 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 girl wtf— Im a st⭐️r (@xomamamiaaa) April 6, 2025
My kid: Mommy, why am I sick again?— One Awkward Mom (@oneawkwardmom) April 10, 2025
Me: *thinking back to him doing the worm on the floor at walmart* probably because you didn’t finish your broccoli last night.
my sister-in-law: I'm having a hard time finding happiness.— Daddy Go Fish (@daddygofish) April 9, 2025
my 10yo: you should go to the corner store and get a blue slurpee.
Oh my god, 6 year old just asked a post-bath question for the ages:— Catherynne M. Valente (@catvalente) April 8, 2025
“Mama, in your whole life, how many objects have you gotten that were cursed?”
My kids are celebrating National Siblings Day just like I knew they would: fighting.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) April 10, 2025
School: Do not. I repeat. DO. NOT. Send your kids to school if they are experiencing a single symptom. No sniffles. No sneezes. No tummy aches. NOTHING.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) April 10, 2025
Also School: *throws a parade for the class with the best attendance*
My kid thinks the neighbor girl’s name is Revord and I can’t wait to find out what it actually is— meghan (@deloisivete) April 8, 2025
So right now I'm nursing the baby to sleep and:— Louise Lorent 🦬🦬 (@LorentLouise) April 9, 2025
- the 4 yo came downstairs (really) crying because she had dressed up as a bee and "stung herself"
- 6 yo came down sobbing because the 10 yo wants to go to the Naval Academy and he won't be with us at Christmases if he gets in
ME: ...so not only did Walton Goggins not go to the finale, he and Aimee Lou Wood unfollowed each other on Instagram. On top of that, you have Jason Isaacs saying that people got close and then fell apart. You just gotta wonder.— Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) April 9, 2025
MY WIFE (rubbing temples): The baby is crying.
son: where are all my fries?!? you’re only supposed to eat a few!— Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) April 10, 2025
me: you’re thinking of the dad tax—this is a dad tariff