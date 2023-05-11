Parentsfunny tweetsbirth and babiesif you don't laugh you will cry

27 Funny Tweets That Perfectly Sum Up Life With Babies

So much poo. So much vomit. So little sleep.

Parents editor at HuffPost UK

mgstudyo via Getty Images

When it comes to getting through each day after having a baby, it’s safe to say we’re all just doing the best we can.

Between the burps, poos, farts, feeds, high emotions and very little sleep, it can be a bit of a slog. But amongst the chaos there are those golden moments of pure joy and love, too.

Here, the wonderful parents of Twitter have successfully (and often hilariously) summed up those early months with a tiny tot in tow.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction