Furious Ed Miliband Accuses Government Of Breaking Promises Over Leveson

Ed Miliband has blasted the government for “breaking promises” over stage two of an investigation into press regulation, as his bid to force it through was defeated by nine votes.

In a furious Commons intervention, the former Labour leader said ministers would be letting down victims of phone-hacking and other media intrusion if they go ahead with plans to cancel the second part of the Leveson inquiry.

Miliband, along with Tory stalwart Ken Clarke, tabled an amendment to the government’s new Data Protection Bill in a bid to force Theresa May to follow through on chairman Sir Brian Leveson’s plans to examine relations between the press and police.

“I am putting this new clause foward for one overriding reason - to keep a promise,” he told MPs.

“To keep a promise that everyone in this House made to the victims of phone-hacking and other unlawful conduct.”

He said he met victims, including Gerry and Kate McCann and the family of murdered Milly Dowler, during his time at the helm of Labour alongside then-prime minister David Cameron and his deputy Nick Clegg.