Fury As Caroline Nokes Admits She Hasn't Read The Good Friday Agreement

Immigration minister Caroline Nokes has sparked fury after admitting she has not read the Good Friday Agreement in full.

The Hampshire MP said she was “probably giving birth” at the time it was first published and had not studied it since taking over her crucial Home Office role in January, despite the 20th anniversary of its signing having been marked in that time.

She told Parliament’s Northern Ireland affairs committee: “I haven’t read it in its entirety, no.”

Asked by North Down independent MP Lady Hermon what level of awareness MPs could expect from other officials in Nokes’ team, the minister replied: “Enormous.”

Committee chair Andrew Murrison said he hoped “officials will be filing her red box” with copies of the agreement following the session.