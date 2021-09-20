Gabby Petito: FBI Find Body Matching Description Of Blogger

US law enforcement said that human remains discovered near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming match the description of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old lifestyle blogger who recently disappeared while on a road trip in a van with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

The FBI announced the tragic discovery at a press conference on Sunday afternoon, ending multi-agency search efforts that captured attention nationwide.

“On behalf of the FBI personnel and our partners, I would like to extend sincere and heartfelt condolences to Gabby’s family,” FBI agent Charles Jones said. “As every parent can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for the family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

Jones said that the cause of death has not yet been determined. He also said authorities had not fully identified the body, though he offered condolences to Petito’s family.

“Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100% that we found Gabby. The cause of death has not been determined at this time. We appreciate your continued support and patience as we work through this process,” Jones said.

Laundrie’s family released a statement later Sunday, calling the news “heartbreaking.”