Gal Gadot Chopped Off A Fingertip And Her Husband Threw It Down The Garbage Disposal

Gal Gadot bonded with US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel over their missing fingertips this week.

Speaking to the presenter via video-link, the Wonder Woman star recalled a kitchen accident during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, around the same time as that panned “Imagine” video.

She remembered accidentally slicing the end of her finger off while cutting cabbage following some daytime drinking.

Her husband, Yaron Varsano, held up the tip and was so disgusted with it, she said, that he tossed it in into the garbage disposal.