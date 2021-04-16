Gal Gadot channeled real-life royalty when she was getting ready to portray Diana “Wonder Woman” Prince.

The Israeli actor, who has played the DC Comics superhero since 2016, revealed this week that her performance was largely inspired by another Diana ― namely, the late Princess Diana of Wales.

“I remember watching a documentary about Princess Diana,” Gal said in a virtual chat with Vanity Fair for the publication’s Cocktail Hour Live! event.

“There was a part where they say that she was full of compassion and she always cared for the people, and that was like, ‘Ding-ding-ding.’ That should be the Wonder Woman that we have.”

“I wanted to portray a character that people will be inspired by, but also be able to relate to,” she continued. “I wanted to show her vulnerabilities and heart.”