Gambling Companies Will Have To Follow These Strict Standards To Stop Them Targeting Kids

New rules will stop gambling companies from targeting children and young people with “irresponsible” advertisements.

The Committees of Advertising Practice, a body that ensures UK advertising laws are being adhered to, have published new standards to better protect under 18s – and they will come into force on 1 April.

The new standards prohibit online adverts targeting groups who are likely to be children (based on their browsing behaviour), stops the use of certain animated characters likely to appeal to kids, and won’t allow the use of any sportsperson or celebrity who is, or looks, under 25 years old.

This is the first time the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has carried out a review into the impact adverts are having on young people since 2014. Evidence suggests children being exposed to gambling adverts that comply with the new rules is unlikely to harm them, according to CAP.

