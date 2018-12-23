Game Of Thrones Star Maisie Williams Joins Other Young Celebs In Demanding Second Brexit Referendum

PA Wire/PA Images Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark in Game of Thones, has signed an open letter to MPs.

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams has joined young actors, musicians and artists in demanding a second Brexit referendum.

In an open letter signed by singer-songwriters Dodie Clark, Jordan Stephens, Professor Green and others, MPs are told to end the “lies and the chaos”.

“The Brexit now on offer is so far removed from what was promised in 2016, it is frankly undemocratic to deny people their say,” the young celebrities say.

Clark, who shot to fame on YouTube, told HuffPost UK: “Young people are clear – the only way forward now is a People’s Vote.

“Any Brexit Deal – that young people will have to live with the consequences of for the longest – cannot deliver on the promises of 2016. It will be worse for young people and the UK than the current deal we have.”

It comes after Jeremy Corbyn faced a backlash from pro-EU campaigners for confirming Labour would push ahead with Brexit if it won a snap general election in the new year.

The Labour leader was attacked by many of his own MPs who believe he should swing the party behind another referendum that would give people a chance to stay in the EU.