Gang Attacks BMW With Baseball Bats As 'Terrified' 5-Year-Old Cowers In Back

A gang of five masked men have been filmed attacking a BMW while a “terrified” five-year-old boy cowered in the back seat.

The shocking footage shows the car trapped at a junction with another vehicle blocking its path, as men repeatedly hit the windscreen and bodywork.

Police have said the boy and his father, who was driving, suffered minor injuries during the incident which happened in Blackburn on Saturday evening.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and police are hunting for the other individuals involved.