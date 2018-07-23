Gangs Are Filling Void Left By Decline In Trade Unions, Says Crime Writer Lee Child

PA Wire/PA Images Still of a drill music video, a sub genre of rap that has been linked to gang violence.

Gangs are filling the gap left by the decline of trade unions in Britain’s inner cities, Crime writer Lee Child has said. At a crime writing festival at the weekend, Child attributed the rise of gang violence to the decline of industry and said gangs imitate the structures and hierarchy of unions. Child, 63, author of the bestselling Jack Reacher series, told the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival in Harrogate he was interested in the origin of gangs and why people choose to be members. He said: “There’s a subtle and sophisticated inheritance there from what used to be the working class, the industrial workforces who had a common purpose and a common loyalty. A lot of them were unionised and had that exaggerated loyalty to each other as brothers standing shoulder to shoulder.

PA Crime writer Lee Child.