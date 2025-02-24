I'm A Gardening Expert ― Don't Skip 6 Key Tasks Before Spring

Jonathan Kemper via Unsplash A person planting bulbs in the soil

Thought the current peace and quiet in your garden meant you’re free from little maintenance tasks like gardening?

Think again, expert gardener Niall McCauley shared. Some perennial weeds are “using this quiet period to build up those root systems and gain strength,” he said ― plucking them from the soil now is crucial.

And now, Hannah Rowson from bulbs and perennials specialists J. Parker’s has shared six other tasks to tackle “before it’s too late.”

Doing them in February, before long-overdue spring finally hits, can ensure a more bountiful, beautiful, and balanced garden by the growing season.

1) Love snowdrops? Divide them now for a more plentiful display next year

Nothing heartens my winter-weary heart more than the appearance of hardy snowdrops, which rear their pristine heads in January and February.

If you’re also a fan of the flowers, Rowson advises: “It is best to divide snowdrops now to help them naturalise over time, leading to more flowers the following year.”

She adds: “You can use a shovel or trowel to lift the flowers out of the ground with their roots, then split through the roots to create two clusters.”

“Plant these halves in your chosen location and watch as they form new colonies in new patches of your garden, creating a beautiful perennial display for years to come.”

2) Get those last few spring bulbs in the ground

Procrastinators rejoice ― it’s not too late to plant all spring-flowering bulbs for a blooming late-season garden.

Though Rowson says we should choose a “clear, bright day” to get the bulbs in the ground, she adds: “you can get away with planting bulbs such as tulips, daffodils, and hyacinths by the end of February.”

“Planting them now will just mean they’ll flower later in the season, but they will still be beautiful when they do!”

3) Rearrange your shrubs while they’re sleeping

There’s nothing worse than planting a shrub in a spot you only realise is wrong for the plant months afterwards.

Now is your chance for redemption, Rawson suggests. “Your shrubs will now be in their winter dormancy, so it’s the perfect time to move them to a new spot. Safely dig up your shrub from its current home and transplant it into a new location.”

That’s especially helpful if they’ve been missing some key benefits. “For example, if they haven’t got enough sun currently, transplant to where your garden gets the most sunlight in summer.”

4) Get a head start on summer perennials

If you love perennials like dahlias and begonias, February is the best month to kick-start their growth indoors.

“By starting these indoors, you can encourage new growth while waiting for warmer weather to transplant them outdoors in spring,” explains Hannah.

“Make sure to place your tender perennials somewhere safe from frost and with a bit of natural light, such as in a warm, light greenhouse, to promote the growth of new shoots.”

5) Trim ornamental grasses to keep them looking healthy

Scraggly, uneven ornamental grasses can be prevented by a simple pre-spring haircut, the expert said.

“Trim ornamental grasses left standing over winter to start spring with a fresh feeling,” she advised.

“February is the best time to tidy up your display before shoots start to appear.“

6) And don’t forget the wisteria, either

Wisteria benefits from a twice-yearly trim, Rowson said; February is the best time to plan the earlier prune.

Try “Using sharp tools to shorten the long shoots to around two or three buds from the base,” the pro said.