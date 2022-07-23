Life

15 Clever Ways To Give Your Outdoor Space A Quick Makeover

Transform your garden, patio, or balcony with these super simple DIY hacks

Spruce up your outdoor space so you can make the most of the sunshine

With the good weather set to stick around, now is the perfect time to spruce up your outdoor space so you can get maximum enjoyment out of it this summer. And the good news is that you don’t need to spend loads of time (or cash) to make a serious difference!

Whether you’ve been blessed with a big old garden, or have just a pokey patio or balcony to work with, spending an afternoon giving it a little TLC will leave it totally transformed.

Not sure where to begin? Don’t worry – our list of DIY hacks for your outdoor space is sure to leave you inspired!

1
B&Q
Brighten up boring exterior walls with masonry paint
Why not make your outdoor seating area pop by painting the back of your house? This Valspar formula is great, as it’s suitable for use on brick, concrete, pebbledash, render, and stone. Go for white or cream for a simple and clean look – or experiment with a less traditional shade, like this subtle sage green.
Get it from B&Q for £26
2
Amazon
Clean up your patio or decking so it looks brand new
Sometimes, a good thorough clean is all your patio or decking needs to get it looking great once again. Perfect for the job, this jet washer comes with multiple nozzles and attachments so you can customise your clean, and end up with an outdoor space that sparkles in the sun!
Get it from Amazon for £58.95
3
Etsy
Encourage alfresco drinks with a dropdown bar
Quite possibly the best thing we’ve ever seen, affix this foldaway bar to your wall to turn any outside space (no matter how small) into the ultimate summer hangout. It comes with shelves for storing booze and glasses, and is sure to be the envy of all your neighbours!
Get it from Etsy for £175
4
Amazon
Make a DIY pallet sofa and cover it with comfy cushions
Pallet sofas were all the rage last year - but we’re still obsessed with them. Available in a range of different size configurations and colours, these quilted pillows make the perfect seat cushions to finish off your pallet masterpiece. And best of all, they’re just as comfy as they look!
Get them from Amazon for £64.99
5
Dunelm
Create a cosy patio chill-out space by rolling out a rug
There’s something about laying a rug that just immediately makes your outdoor seating area look considerably more cosy and inviting! Stain resistant and easy to vacuum, this practical but pretty one comes in three different sizes, and multiple colours (although we love this pretty rose pink!)
Get it Dunelm for £55
6
Amazon
Use solar-powered solutions to light your outdoor space
Stringing up some solar lights is an affordable and environmentally friendly way to set the right ambience for evenings spent enjoying your outdoor space. Super versatile, this string of 100 large LED lights comes with eight different lighting patterns - including steady, slow fade, and twinkling.
Get them from Amazon for £15.99
7
Wayfair
Up the romance with a super pretty garden arch
Blessed with a grand garden, but feel like it looks a little barren? Consider adding an arch to a blank grassy patch or pebbled pathway! Made from rust resistant metal, this one will look gorgeous as it is – but even better if you allow pretty plants to grow up and around it.
Get it from Wayfair for £70.99
8
Amazon
Put up a bamboo screen to keep your patio or balcony private
For those looking to enjoy summer soirees in their outdoor space without being interrupted by nosy neighbours, a bamboo screen is just what you need. Easy to cut to size and install with cable ties, this sustainable screen will ensure your party stays private!
Get it from Amazon for £49.64
9
B&Q
Give your tired decking a gun metal makeover
If you’re not too delighted with your decking, then painting it is a far cheaper solution than getting it completely redone. Whatever the texture of your deck, this 2-in-1 paint will decorate and protect it, and leave you with a gorgeous gun metal floor that looks super chic and modern.
Get it from B&Q for £45
10
Amazon
Display florals and foliage in concrete troughs
You don’t have to have a grassy garden in order to get into gardening! With this large planter, bringing blooms to your balcony is easy. Available in light grey, dark grey, black, and white, this durable fiberstone trough will help you curate the perfect display for your seating area.
Get one from Amazon for £113.99
11
Wilko
Use exterior wood paint to freshen up your fence and shed
If your shed or fence is looking a little worse for wear, then why not give it a makeover with some exterior wood paint? This Cuprinol one is great because it provides great colour coverage, while still allowing the natural texture of the woodgrain to shine through.
Get it from Wilko for £22
12
Amazon
Make a small space seem bigger by hanging a mirror
Whether you’re keen to make your small balcony or patio look bigger, or you’ve just got a boring blank wall that needs filling, outdoor mirrors are a really chic and modern solution. This panelled one has a modern arch shape, and is made with powder-coated steel that’s completely weather resistant.
Get it from Amazon for £99.99
13
Made
Find a firepit that makes a chic centrepiece to your seating
For real Love Island vibes, position your outdoor seating around a sculptural fire pit. This fabulous one will definitely help keep guests warm on cool summer nights, but we also love its modern silhouette, handy wood storage compartment, and generous 42% discount!
Get it from Made for £125 (was £215)
14
Amazon
Transform tired and rusty metal bistro furniture
Before you completely give up on the rusted bistro set you forgot to cover up in the winter months, consider attempting to bring it back to life with a lick of metal paint. Available in a range of different shades, this paint can be applied directly to rust, and has a gorgeous, glossy finish.
Get it from Amazon for £8.93
15
La Redoute
Turn a big tree into the base of your boho hangout
What’s better than a single swing seat? A double swing seat, obviously! With its macrame style and pretty fringing, this bohemian swing seat is the perfect alternative to a bench or sofa for your outdoor space, and would make a lovely shady spot if hung from a big tree.
Get it from La Redoute for £97.50 (was £195)

