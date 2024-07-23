UK Gardeners Urged To Avoid 1 Common Task To Repel Slugs

Simon Posnjak via Getty Images/500px

When we went into winter last year, we shared that gardeners should avoid cutting down arboreal ivy where possible.

That’s because the plant, which blooms late into the year, offered much-needed food to bugs, birds, and more, while the rest of your garden was dormant.

Well, now there are new instructions to do nothing (the best orders, right?) ― Chris Bonnett, founder of GardeningExpress.co.uk, says that those looking to ban slimy residents from their garden should avoid deadheading flowers.

Why?

Deadheading flowers involves “the removal of fading or dead flowers from plants,” the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) says.

The idea is that removing ailing blooms can help you neaten an unruly bush, prevent loose petals from carpeting your lawn, and even encourage further flower growth.

But if your plant bears seeds, deadheading them can deprive birds of a vital food source.

“Birds are natural pest controllers and that’s why you should encourage them into your garden to reduce the slug population instead of using harmful chemicals,” Bonnett shared.

“Attracting birds is easier than you may think – installing a bird box and providing them food and water will quickly transform a garden into a welcoming haven for your feathered friends,” he added.

Skipping the trimming process also works, he adds, “Another effective method is avoiding deadheading flowers, as they produce seed heads that are a food source for birds.”

How else can I get rid of slugs?

Some experts advise against using slug pellets on your lawn, as they can be harmful to your backyard’s ecosystem.

In fact metaldehyde slug pellets have been banned in the UK since 2020 as they can inadvertently hurt birds and even mammals like hedgehogs.

The RHS no longer classifies slugs as pests because they’re so useful to the ecosystem – only nine of the 44 species in the UK eat our prized veggies.

But they advise that if you ARE being bothered by the molluscs, “you might want to manage their population using traps or biological control.”

You can also create a trap from something like a halved, hollowed melon skin, they say.