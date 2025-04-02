9 April Gardening Jobs Every UK Gardener Should Start Now

Jonathan Kemper via Unsplash Gardening gloves on a slab

Finally – the garden has admitted it’s spring.

Hawthorn blossoms eagerly froth over black branches; daffodils, once shy, ground-gazing mumblers, lift their heads as a belting yellow choir.

Of course, the weeds have returned, too. But we can’t have it all, can we?

The cost of a bustling garden is a little more work. So, we thought we’d share nine jobs to get to this April:

1) Build those slug defences

Slugs and snails are as excited to see new shoots as you are. Protect tender stems with physical barriers, and consider attracting other wildlife – like hedgehogs, birds, toads, and slow worms – to your garden as a natural control.

2) Weed, weed, weed

Weeds, especially hardy perennials like taproot, may have taken advantage of winter’s lull to grow deep, hard-to-budge roots. Manually remove them before they get a chance to hamper your summer bounty.

3) It’s your last chance to prune climbing roses

Consider pruning any climbing or rambling roses’ long shoots now before they have a chance to trip over themselves in summer.

4) Start planting wildflowers

April is a good time to get low-maintenance wildflowers, which are incidentally perfect for thin, poor-quality soil, in the ground. Consider sowing marigolds and other hardy annuals too.

5) Get going on your veggies, too

Sweetpeas, carrots, onion, garlic, and artichoke can all get into the soil now while sweetcorn and courgette can be grown under cover.

6) And don’t neglect your pond

You can grow and divide water lilies and irises in your pond this month (happy days for incoming frogs, dragonflies, and birds).

7) Sort out that bald patch in your lawn

Spring is a great time to sow grass in that thin patch of your garden because the predictable, mild weather helps the area to recover more easily.

8) Try to avoid banning caterpillars

Yes, they’re annoying, but they’re crucial for struggling bird populations. Try to live with the nibbling nuisances for as long as you can.

9) Feed hedgehogs too

There’s no guarantee that the sun we’ve been enjoying recently will translate to a plentiful bounty for hungry, post-hibernation hedgehogs – wet cat food is ideal for the critters because it contains high-quality meat. Avoid bread or milk, and steer clear of grain-heavy food too.

