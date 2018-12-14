After Agnew Spat, Gary Lineker Airs His Suggestion For Solving The Brexit Crisis

PA Entertainment Gary Lineker has said he believes Brexit should be settled by penalty shootout.

Just a day after being told to “keep his political views to himself” by football commentator Jonathan Agnew, Gary Lineker has said that he thinks Brexit should be settled through the beautiful game.

Appearing as a guest host on BBC panel show ‘Have I Got News For You’ on Friday, the pundit suggested that the current Brexit deadlock could be broken by a penalty shootout between Remainers and Brexiteers.

Speaking on the series finale of the BBC One programme, the presenter was responding to comedian Tom Allen’s suggestion that the Queen should intervene over the current crisis.

Allen had been explaining to the studio audience why he was bored by the week’s political events, which saw Prime Minister Theresa May survive a confidence vote as leader of the Conservative party.

Allen said: “It’s all very boring though, isn’t it. It just goes on and on for so long. You sort of think, wouldn’t it be great if maybe the Queen could organise some sort of tie breaker, where they have to answer a question, or pull a cracker, or do some sort of Tough Mudder?”

Lineker replied: “A penalty shootout!”

Allen then responded: “A penalty shootout, I believe you would call it in your world, Gary. I don’t understand it myself.”