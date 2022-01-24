Gary Lineker Has Already Written His Own Obituary And He's Totally Nailed It

If you’ve ever wondered what you’d like inscribed onto your gravestone, then you could do worse than take a leaf out of Gary Lineker’s book.
The footballer-turned-presenter has revealed what his own obituary would say if he got to write it, and while he might be known as a man of few words, he’s totally nailed it.
Asked how he’d like to be remembered in an interview with The Times (££), Gary kept it short and sweet.
“If I were writing my own obituary it’d say, ‘He was good in the box, then he was good on the box and now he’s in a box’,” Gary told the newspaper.
We can safely say he’s ticked all the boxes too.
In the same interview, the 61-year-old star revealed he’s not in any hurry to start dating again, admitting that the thought of using online dating apps makes him ”grimace”.
Gary has been married twice – first to Michelle Cockayne, with whom he shares four sons, from 1986-2006, and then to Danielle Bux from 2006-2009.
However, he ruled out following in other stars’ footsteps by signing up to the celebrity dating app Raya.
“The thought of going on a dating app makes me grimace. I know there’s a celebrity one called Raya, but I’ve never been on it and I never would,” he said.
“Dating is hard enough work anyway. I just can’t imagine doing it. I don’t know how people manage it. It’s definitely not for me.”
He added: “I had two wonderful marriages and now I’m single and I’m in a good place, but that might change.”
“I might need someone to change my nappies. Who knows?” he joked.
The star also said he is rarely approached by women, and when he is, it’s for them to say their “grandmother fancies him”.