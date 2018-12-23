Police hunting for the people responsible for the drone that has caused chaos for travellers and paralysed Gatwick airport have released a couple without charge.

A 47-year-old man, and a 54-year-old woman were arrested at around 10pm on Friday on suspicion of flying a drone above Britain’s second busiest airport.

The couple were detained in Crawley, around five miles from the airport, and were held for questioning for almost 36 hours while forensic experts searched a property.

Detective Chief Superintendent Jason Tingley explained that both people arrested co-operated with detectives’ enquiries. He said: “I am satisfied that they are no longer suspects in the drone incidents at Gatwick.”

Police are still searching for those responsible, and Tingley appealed to members of the public to come forward with any relevant information.”

Gatwick Airport Limited has offered a £50,000 reward through Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the criminal act that disrupted flights.