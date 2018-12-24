What a week. As if dealing with the hazy knowledge of what you got up to at the office Christmas party wasn’t bad enough, it also became apparent that our country’s infrastructure can be brought down by a radio-controlled toy. Possibly.

Such is the magnitude of the drama, ministers will discuss the Gatwick Airport drone drama in a Christmas Eve conference call.

Yet authorities have no suspects, no motive and the latest possibility is there was never a drone in the first place. How the hell did this happen?

Wednesday December 19

9pm – Gatwick suspends flights in and out of the airport after reports of two drones flying near the airfield. Some planes are diverted to other airports.

Jake the drone photographer obliviously tweets his fantastic picture of Gatwick captured just that morning.