Larry is best known for playing the much-loved character Mick Shipman in the hit BBC comedy, as well as his role as the villainous Archie Mitchell in EastEnders.

During Thursday’s edition of The One Show, it was confirmed that Larry would be taking part in the upcoming festive special, where he’ll be hitting the dance floor with Strictly professional Nadiya Bychkova.

He enthused: “Christmas has come early! I can’t wait to get on the dance floor and learn a brand new skill ready for all those festive parties.

“I am excited yet incredibly nervous but I know Nadiya will look after me, and I look forward to adding a bit of extra sparkle to Christmas day.”

On Thursday morning, Coronation Street actor Alexandra Mardell announced she’d also signed up for the one-off Strictly special, where she’ll be dancing with Kai Widdrington.

Prior to this, podcast host Rosie Ramsey and radio presenter Rickie Haywood-Williams were also revealed for the festive line-up.

They’ll be paired with Neil Jones and Luba Mushtuk, respectively.

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that former Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli would be returning to the ballroom for the Christmas special – but he won’t be taking his old place on the panel.

Instead, he’ll be performing a festive number, which already sounds like a sure-fire festive showstopper.

Before all that, though, the current series of Strictly has to crown its winner, with six couples remaining in the competition ahead of this year’s Musicals Week special.