GB News Confirms Nigel Farage Is Joining Presenting Line-Up

Samuel Corum via Getty Images Nigel Farage pictured in 2020

Following these comments, HuffPost UK reported that several staff members at Global – the company owns LBC – had called for Farage to be sacked from his slot with the station. LBC eventually announced that Farage had stepped down from his show, saying on Twitter: “Nigel Farage’s contract with LBC is up very shortly and, following discussions with him, Nigel is stepping down from LBC with immediate effect.” The former UKIP leader shared the news of his new role at GB News on Saturday evening, commenting that he would “not be taking the knee” on his nightly show. This was an apparent reference to presenter Guto Harri, who knelt in solidarity with the England football team on GB News earlier this week.

Watch my new Prime Time evening show on GB News from next week.



Tune into “Farage” Mon - Thurs at 7pm.



I will not be taking the knee on this show! pic.twitter.com/1wV0H6QbXZ — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 17, 2021

On Thursday, a GB News spokesperson admonished Guto for taking the knee live on air, in what the supposed “free speech” network said was an “unacceptable breach of our standards”. This rebuke came amid reports that a number of the station’s shows had recorded zero viewers during the week, which The Guardian linked to a supposed viewer “boycott” that came after Guto taking the knee. Following this, The Guardian claimed that Guto has been “indefinitely taken off the air”, with various senior staff members also reportedly stepping down in recent times, though these reports are yet to be confirmed by GB News.