A GCSE in British sign language could be introduced in the UK following a campaign by a deaf schoolboy.

The government backed down on its decision to delay the introduction of the qualification after 12-year-old Daniel Jillings mounted a legal challenge.

His family’s lawyers argued the lack of a GCSE in sign language (BSL) may be “discriminatory and unlawful”.

The Department for Education initially said that no new GCSEs would be introduced during this parliament.

But following a submission from the legal team at Irwin Mitchell, which represents the family, ministers U-turned and said they would consider making “an exception” to the rule.

In its response to the legal challenge, the government said Education Secretary Damian Hinds would “consider whether to make an exception to his general policy of not introducing new GCSEs in the interests of stability for school and teachers, in respect of BSL only”.

Hinds “looks forward to continuing to work with stakeholders to promote the integration and achievement of deaf pupils,” the letter added.

Schools minister Nick Gibb said: “We will consider any proposals put forward for a GCSE in British sign language.

“As we have made clear previously, any new GCSE would need to meet the rigorous standards set by both the department and Ofqual [the education watchdog].

“If these expectations are met and a British sign language GCSE is ready to be introduced, we will then consider whether to make an exception to our general rule that there should be no new GCSEs in this parliament.”

Alex Rook, public law expert at Irwin Mitchell, said: “Daniel’s family has always maintained that deaf children such as Daniel should be able to achieve a GCSE in BSL – his first language.