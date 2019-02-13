GCSE Textbook Shows Pregnant Woman With Brazilian Wax – For No Reason Whatsoever

The illustration, which appeared in the 2017 version of the Pearson Edexcel Human Biology textbook, featured a cross-section of a woman with a ‘landing strip’ of pubic hair – for no reason whatsoever.

Disgusted by @Pearson_UK and @PearsonSchools for publishing this image of a pregnant woman with a Brazilian in a GCSE textbook. Utterly disgraceful. They should formally apologise. SHAME ON YOU pic.twitter.com/Rty7PEWkda

The image, which would have been distributed to 14- and 15-year-old children across the UK, received criticism on Twitter, with people saying it was “indefensible” and should be removed.

I strongly disagree. What is being shown in the illustration is an incorrect depiction of natural pubic hair, which could cause children to believe that they need to change their appearance to fit with an erroneous norm.

Teaching biological science to kids using hyper sexualised images is symptomatic of a generally heedless system, one which chooses to marginalise, miseducate, and put its own interests first, putting aside morality for another day.

In a statement, Pearson said the 2018 version of the textbook was reprinted not to include this image. They told HuffPost UK: “The focus of the image was of the fetus developing in the uterus and it was not essential to show the rest of the body for the purposes of the diagram in question.

“Clearly, we did not mean to cause offence with the original version and we would be happy to provide the updated version free of charge to any student or teacher who would like a replacement.”

However, the image will still be in books already in circulation - Pearson estimates around 500 copies are still being used - and it has kickstarted a conversation about children are taught how women should look from an early age – and how this affects women’s relationship with their bodies.

“It may appear trivial, but it is definitely unhealthy,” one Mumsnet poster said. “This is part of the learning that gets drummed into girls about how disgusting they are, how they should be ashamed of themselves, how their discomfort is irrelevant to others.”

Another said it looked like it came “straight out of a porn film”, adding: “It’s well-known that there is already huge pressure placed on teenage girls in terms of the appearance of their genitalia. There has been an upsurge in consultations about labiaplasty for instance.”

One other mum made the link between children being shown these images and adult women worrying about how they look: ”This leads directly to the sad situation of posters on here [Mumsnet] worrying about making themselves presentable for the midwives.”