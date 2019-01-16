Gemma Collins has insisted she “will not be sabotaged” as she finally broke her silence on reports of diva behaviour behind the scenes of ‘Dancing On Ice’.
The ‘TOWIE’ star has been at the centre of a number of claims over the past few days, from reports claiming she’s on the verge of quitting, to rumours she has refused to be filmed during rehearsals.
Having remained unusually quiet on the matter on social media, Gemma has now hit out at the “nasty rumours” on Instagram, claiming they’ve left her in tears.
Posting a video of her on the ice in training, she wrote: “It’s been such a tough week for myself and @themattevers we are all for the pantomime and the laughs but our hard work will not be questioned.
“This was always going to come along at some point it’s a competition and WE WILL NOT SABOTAGED.
“Poor @themattevers had been in tears and so have I .... WE WILL NOT BE BROKEN.”
She added: “We are carrying on and actually despite all the nasty rumours we are loving this.”
The latest claims made against Gemma, published by The Sun, said she had thrown members of the show’s camera crew off the ice during her rehearsals, adding she was “making life difficult” for production and “trying to rule the roost” – something that show bosses denied was the case.
It came less than 24 hours after they denied claims she is about to quit the series, after Gemma was apparently left furious by comments made by ‘Dancing On Ice’ host Holly Willoughby about her professionalism.
The presenter called for her to “have a bit of pride in her work” after it was revealed Gemma had left the show’s studios before the end of Sunday’s live episode.
Her professional partner Matt Evers later spoke up to clarify the reasons behind Gemma’s early exit, blaming a breakdown in communication.
Speaking on Wednesday’s edition of ‘Lorraine’, he said: “After the group number, Gemma thought she was free to go, and that’s just miscommunication between stage management, her, everything.
“She got a text saying her car had arrived, and she asked someone – who? I’m not sure – if she could go, and they were like, ‘yeah, you’re finished’.”
However, it seems Gemma’s antics have riled her co-stars, with eliminated contestant Mark Little admitting he was “gobsmacked” by her carry-on during an interview with HuffPost earlier this week.
‘Dancing On Ice’ continues on Sunday at 6pm on ITV.