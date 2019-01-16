Gemma Collins has insisted she “will not be sabotaged” as she finally broke her silence on reports of diva behaviour behind the scenes of ‘Dancing On Ice’. The ‘TOWIE’ star has been at the centre of a number of claims over the past few days, from reports claiming she’s on the verge of quitting, to rumours she has refused to be filmed during rehearsals. Having remained unusually quiet on the matter on social media, Gemma has now hit out at the “nasty rumours” on Instagram, claiming they’ve left her in tears.

Posting a video of her on the ice in training, she wrote: “It’s been such a tough week for myself and @themattevers we are all for the pantomime and the laughs but our hard work will not be questioned. “This was always going to come along at some point it’s a competition and WE WILL NOT SABOTAGED. “Poor @themattevers had been in tears and so have I .... WE WILL NOT BE BROKEN.” She added: “We are carrying on and actually despite all the nasty rumours we are loving this.”

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Gemma with pro partner Matt Evers

ITV Gemma's first routine wasn't exactly low-key