Gemma Collins’ boyfriend James “Arg” Argent has hit back at the suggestion her Dancing On Ice fall was faked. Over the weekend, The GC made headlines when she hit the deck during her most recent skate, eventually getting back up and finishing her routine with a smile. She went on to avoid the skate-off for the third week running, with The Mirror later running a round-up of tweets from viewers who were skeptical about the incident, suggesting it may have been a deliberate fall.

However, speaking to The Sun, Arg has insisted that this is not the case. He told the newspaper: “Anyone who thinks Gemma faked the fall and risked life-threatening injuries is an idiot. She had a feeling that something was going to go wrong on the night... and she was right.” HuffPost UK has also contacted representatives for both Gemma and Dancing On Ice for further comment.

