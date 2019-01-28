Gemma Collins says she has been left “devastated and embarrassed” by her spectacular fall on Dancing On Ice.
The TOWIE star fell flat on her face during her performance on Sunday night’s show, which left her in tears live on air.
She has now addressed the embarrassing incident on her Instagram, admitting her “heart is broken” by it.
Posting a video clip of the performance, Gemma wrote: “Absolutely devastated & embarrassed, My heart is broken.”
However, she revealed she had been inspired to get up and finish her routine by none other than boxer Tyson Fury.
She continued: “When I went down I thought of @gypsyking101 Tyson Fury and knew I had to get back up & carry on!”
She added: “Can’t thank you enough for your support on social media and picking up the phone to vote! Im in a lot of pain but bring on fantasy week!!!”
Gemma’s pain was documented on her boyfriend James ‘Arg’ Argent’s Instagram, who posted videos of her bruised legs following her fall.
In one of them, she had a bag of ice on her leg in a restaurant, telling him: “I’m in absolute agony.”
Arg added: “They are in a bad way.”
It wasn’t all bad news for Gemma on Sunday though, as despite falling over, she still managed to receive her highest score of the series so far, netting 16.5 points out of a possible 40.
Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday at 6pm on ITV.