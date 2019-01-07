The moment all Gemma Collins fans had been waiting for arrived on Sunday night, as she took to the ‘Dancing On Ice’ rink for the very first time – and boy, she did not disappoint.

The GC stole the show as she performed her first routine with partner Matt Evers to Beyoncé‘s ‘Crazy In Love’, as the first set of six celebrities skated for the judges.

The self-proclaimed ‘TOWIE’ diva may not have been the best skater of the night, but what she lacked in ability, she made up for in enthusiasm, resulting in some truly brilliant moments of reality TV...

During her VT, she made it crystal clear she was not here to mess about