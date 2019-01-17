'Dancing On Ice' Coach Karen Barber Addresses Gemma Collins 'Diva' Claims

Dancing On Ice’s Head Coach Karen Barber has spoken out in support of Gemma Collins, amid claims of ‘diva behaviour’ behind the scenes of the show. The skater has insisted she hasn’t seen a whiff of the antics that Gemma has been accused of by some of the tabloid press. Speaking to Digital Spy, Karen said: “In my company, as her coach, she’s been great. She’s put the work in and she’s really had a great attitude.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Karen Barber

“I don’t do the social media so much, maybe it’s all out there! In my company, she’s been great. And, so, that’s how she’s learned to skate because she’s put the work in.” Asked whether she knew that Gemma had left Sunday’s live show early, Karen added: “I didn’t. We’re kind of focused doing what we do. I don’t really know.” Karen’s comments came after Gemma broke her silence on recent headlines, claiming she has been “in tears” about the “nasty rumours”.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Gemma Collins

Among the claims made about the ‘TOWIE’ star were accusations she had thrown members of the show’s camera crew off the ice during her rehearsals, adding she was “making life difficult” for production and “trying to rule the roost” – something that show bosses have denied. It came less than 24 hours after they denied claims she was about to quit the series, after Gemma was apparently left furious at comments made by ‘DOI’ host Holly Willoughby. The presenter had called out her “unprofessional” behaviour after she and Phillip Schofield were informed about her leaving the studios before the end of Sunday’s live show.

Rex/Shutterstock Gemma has insisted there's no beef between her and Holly Willoughby