'Dancing On Ice' Bosses Forced To Speak Out Again Over Latest Gemma Collins 'Diva' Claims

‘Dancing On Ice’ bosses have been forced to speak out once again over fresh reports of Gemma Collins’ “diva behaviour” behind-the-scenes of the show. They have denied the latest claims made about the ‘TOWIE’ star, who was said to have thrown members of the show’s camera crew off the ice during her rehearsals.

ITV Gemma Collins has been a massive talking point of this year's 'Dancing On Ice'

The Sun had claimed she was “making life difficult” for production and “trying to rule the roost”, stating that she was “refusing to be filmed” during run-throughs with partner Matt Evers. They quoted an unnamed show source as saying: “She keeps throwing the crew off the ice when they are trying to film rehearsals.” However, a spokesperson for the show has denied this is the case – less than 24 hours after they denied claims she is about to quit the series. A ‘Dancing On Ice’ rep told HuffPost UK: “Gemma did not refuse to be filmed or throw a camera crew off the ice.”

ITV Gemma with pro partner Matt Evers

Bosses had previously insisted Gemma was still with the show after claims she was “on the verge of quitting”, following comments host Holly Willoughby made about her on ‘This Morning’ earlier this week. The presenter had called out her lack of professionalism after it was revealed Gemma had left the show’s Bovingdon studios before the end of Sunday’s live show as she had “got a bit bored”. Holly said: “The thing is I really love Gemma, you know I’m a big fan of Gemma’s and I think she’s great on the show I do, but I think there has to be a bit of professionalism that comes into any work you do, just a bit of pride in your work.”

ITV 'DOI' host Holly Willoughby had called out Gemma's diva behaviour on 'This Morning'