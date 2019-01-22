Gemma Collins Quits Social Media To Focus On 'Dancing On Ice' Training

Gemma Collins has announced that she’s temporarily taking a step back from social media, in a bid to focus on her ‘Dancing On Ice’ training. We’re only a few weeks into the series but there’s already been plenty of drama (with The GC at the centre of most of it) including a live showdown with judge Jason Gardiner during Sunday night’s live show.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Gemma Collins

However, Gemma has so far successfully dodged the skate-off and in a bid to keep it that way, she’s officially signed off from Instagram for the time being. Alongside a mash-up of the Ariana Grande ‘Thank U, Next’ video, edited with a soundbite of herself saying “boring, next” to Jason Gardiner, Gemma wrote: “Guys after today I can’t be on social as I really need to up my skating skills. “I’m not leaving you but I really need to focus. Here’s a little something to keep you going. I’ll be back up and running on Sunday.” Until now, Gemma has been sharing plenty of Instagram story updates during training and rehearsals, earning the wrath of her fellow skater Mark Little for doing so.